Considering I’ve spent roughly half my life in dark rooms staring at blisteringly bright screens, my eyesight is decent. Do you know what’s making me feel like I’m going blind, though? Video games. This isn’t a case of my peepers slowly withering away and losing their clarity – all other aspects of my life remain unaffected and unchanged. No, I blame developers who are intent on decreasing the size of their titles' fonts as each year passes by.
I’m not exaggerating: the size of text in video games is getting smaller, and as user interfaces increase in complexity, it’s becoming a problem. Have you ever tried reading any of the glossaries in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from your couch? Don’t do it, you’ll be bloodshot within seconds. To be fair, CD Projekt Red did add a size toggle for inventory item descriptions, but it could have done more.
I started playing A Way Out in split-screen the other evening; it’s a title where conversations can overlap, and the only way to digest some dialogue is by reading it. The subtitles, I kid you not, are written in Size 6 Ariel in a bright yellow font; sometimes you’ll have to pick conversation options and you can’t even read what they are because they blend into the background.
This Is the Police is another one: a visual novel where the text is perpetually three pixels in height. There’s no option to rescale it – imagine buying a Kindle and being forced to purchase a magnifying glass in order to read anything! South Park: The Fractured But Whole has “accessible” subtitles, with large fonts and contrast-enhancing colours; its menu text would also squeeze onto a postage stamp.
Watch a movie on Amazon Prime Video and you have tons of accessibility options; you can select the size of the subtitles, the colour, and whether you want a background to be put behind them. I understand that, due to the graphic nature of menus, it can be more difficult to offer these kind of options – but surely developers should try. Why am I having to strain my eyes?
Now I know what you’re thinking: buy a bigger television. No, that’s not the solution at all. I’ve played titles like Vampyr with my face literally pressed against the screen, and still the text is tinier than a microorganism. I’ve rearranged furniture; I’ve even considered buying some binoculars – it really shouldn’t be this way.
Some games get it right: Life Is Strange 2 lets you select from a variety of font size options, all of which are smartly integrated into the world and readable. Also, you’ve got to give credit to the PlayStation 4’s integrated magnification option, which can be a quickfix when you’re in a bind. But the best solution is the most straightforward one: just increase the font sizes, devs – it’s not hard.
Hopefully you were able to read the words in this article. Assuming you were, have you had an issue with the font sizes in games? Put on some spectacles in the comments section below.
What baffles me the most is why developers choose such a small font to begin with. Surely anyone testing the game notices how frustrating it is to squint each time you want to read something.
Hear hear. Ni no kuni 2 was the worst i played during 2019 for this. I have pretty good eye sight, but that was headache inducing. And given they didnt bother to get V/O for half the game, it was a big issue. Why all games don't offer a text size option in this day and age is beyond me
I know that fonts can be too small but Im also very sure that many Gamers just need Glasses....
(this is written by someone who ruined their eyes with excessive Game Boy playing and reading during childhood)
Yeah, I agree. It's getting ridiculous.
Just as it's taken a long time for almost all games to feature subtitles, I'm guessing it'll be a couple years before all games have font sizing options as standard.
Here's hoping the rush to 8K doesn't leave us all squinting.
I don't have a problem with it.
@Octane Darn it, I tried doing that to the top line of my reply, but couldn't get it working! How'd you manage that?
I do not see a problem with font sizes in games. I played some of the games that were considered problematic by others and found them adequate. Witcher3, God of War, Outer Worlds.
I have been using computers and playing video games for around 40 years. I have corrective lenses and sit an appropriate distance from my screen when I am gaming, coding, or doing stupid budget spreadsheets.
Completely agree with you Sammy. With PS4 exclusives, there really isn’t much of an excuse. With multiple platform games, a lot start off on PC and I suppose most will sit closer to their screens.
Should have gone to Specsavers.
It doesn't help that there's such a variety of screen sizes these days... anything from 21" to 75" so font size options are definitely needed in-game.
I actually prefer smaller fonts, the PS home menu looks a bit childish compared to the original XMB on PS3 (before Sony forced bigger fonts).
@Salmonella are you playing ps4 games on a TV or a PC monitor?
@Octane let me try this
<p style="font-size:6px">Me neither. PS4 magnify option is what is saving me.</p>
Edit: ok, I give up.😂
My tv is over 50 inches. Idk the exact size anymore. I don’t need a bigger tv. They need to stop typing in size 12 font
@get2sammyb Try playing Borderlands 3 in splitscreen and looking at your skills and talents or even try reading subtitles. Add to the fact that you can't switch to a vertical splitscreen to fix it and the game is just unplayable for me which is a shame.
Amen! They are indeed getting smaller and smaller, forcing me to put my 40" TV (which I'm normally +- 2,5m away from) 1 meter closer to me in order to read everything properly. Death Stranding was really unforgiving sometimes, but The Witcher III and Xenoblade Chronicles X are also some bad examples. Don't developers see this themselves? Sure, it looks cleaner, but I'd have practical over clean any day.
Hitman 2 was an issue for me at times. That game does have an option for increasing text size, but I played it for ages without knowing that.
Oh my god yes! They really need to give an option for text size.
Switch is also all over the place. Sometimes after 8 hrs at work I just could not deal with FE text. Why I love LM3... nice big bold text.
And testing Project Xcloud and nobody is looking into this. Unless you have a PLUS phone, text is tiny.
I’m literally playing Witcher 3 now and loosing eyesight by the second.
I genuinely can’t fathom how this was never addressed in all the years such a famous game has been out.
Death Stranding had the same problem but they tried to fix it.
Tried being key word.
@IonMagus I have 20/10 vision and occasionally have trouble with small font sizes. The font type can create more problems than the font size in many instances. I'm not sure if you're try to be funny or stating an opinion, but I definitely do not need glasses.
Being a guy who is hard of hearing this is really becoming an issue.Especially as my eyesight isant the best now either.It really can spoil the immersion of a game when I end up pulling my chair nearer and nearer to my 49" TV just so I can squint at the text.
So glad this seems to have resonated with you. Means it's not just me, after all!
Borderlands 3 is the absolute worst. Its written for ants.
The Witcher 3 was unplayable upon release due to font size. But now I only keep subtitles on so it helps my daughter with reading. Mostly I play with subs off.
Add to this a drop shadow or other solid background to the text. Please no more bare white text with see-thru bits, Lord!
This really annoys me as well. Mainly on RPGs I play on the pc as I need to sit quite close to my monitor to read the text in things like Pillars of Eternity. Imagine my surprise when I started Disco Elysium a few weeks ago and it was perfectly readable and had options to increase the text size! I imagine the developers really paid attention to it since the game is 90% text. Hopefully they leave it as is when it comes to PS4
As somebody that needs glasses to read but not to watch TV I'm always in a bad way with most games. The built in PS4 zoom is an absolute life saver. Also devs should look to the Tomb Raider games to see subtitles done right, those guys don't mess about.
thank you so much. this is why i love you, sammy. i really thought i was alone on this.
I sit close to the TV and wear stupidly thick bins so I don't have a problem.
I bet there are out there more games with a boob slider than games with a font slider...
Definitely not just Sammy having this problem. It seems like something that's very easy to fix, so I don't understand why it's still an issue. I think my eyesight might be getting worse anyway, because I'm having a bit of trouble focusing on small text/font sizes, and that never used to be a problem.
@get2sammyb It's not just you; Kotaku have gone on about it before and recently had an article "The Year in Tiny Video Game Text".
I can't say I've ever found it to be a significant problem. I think God of War was one of the worst culprits I remember from recent times though.
I thought it was the funniest title unitl I read the article. I have friends that have severe vision problems and it's not funny, at all. So this is a very important business to me. Nice article.
@JoeBlogs It depends on the game. Sometimes the UI is designed with a specific font size in mind (i.e: Borderlands series) so its not as simple as increasing the font size.
Sure for simple dialogue that isn't in complex UI borders or are just text overlaying the screen that isn't hard.
@3MonthBeef But that's the point Sammy is making — devs need to start designing UI with scalable font in mind from the beginning. I think we'll start to see it more, in the same way colourblind modes are (slowly) becoming a thing.
@cashflowx I almost never have any problems with small font sizes (and my TV is not that large and Im sitting quite a bit away from the TV) Im not saying that every Gamer who has problems with font size needs Glasses, but many do. Cant remember the article I read but many people wo would really need some dont have them bc of money, vanity and so on
Yes! This! Yes!
Adjustable font sizes are a must, no reason why it shouldn't be compulsory. Not just subtitles either, even with a big TV reading settings menus and HUDs can be annoyingly difficult.
This was a problem for me with God Of War (I think they patched it but it didn't make a massive difference). I only sit about 5-6foot away from my tv (granted it's only a 43"), but the amount of times I had to PS+[] to zoom in for the text on that was ridiculous.
I had to move my room around so I could see the idiotic small text in some games :-/ Do developers think we all sit right next to our TV's??? Anyway I will be getting a bigger TV later this year so hopefully I can see all game Text easily(hopefully)
@Neolit Both. Weekends at home I play on a 55" Sony HDTV while sitting on the couch. During the week I have a 24" Samsung monitor on a desk.
@Salmonella do you have a different experience with font sizes when using one or the other? I find it a non issue on a 1080p monitor but do struggle in some games when playing on a TV (regardless if it's a 4K or 1080p panel).
@IonMagus tv doesn't cause bad eye sight. It degrades over time, quicker for some, than others.
Darkest Dungeon is bad enough on the PS4 but the Vita version is just unplayable for the microscopic font.
I have this problem all the time… Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is pain to play from the couch.
@NomNom I know, but reading books, mobile Phone stuff, working/playing on a PC, Handheld Gaming... (so anything where you focus your eyes on short distances for a long time) can cause myopia. And a lot of us do these kind of things since childhood
Glad to see this article, I thought I was getting old and crazy thinking I was the only one with this problem especially with RPG games and recently Witcher 3 they choose the tiniest font they could use in that game that has tons of things to read to the subtitles to lore menu etc.
I haven't really had a problem with type until Death Stranding. Jesus those friggin' popups are illegible.
I definitely get a workout during some games...where I’m constantly getting up off the couch so I can read the damn screen!! Maybe it’s cos devs are making their games on a computer screen which is just in front of them, not several feet away sitting on a sofa!
@odog and I hate it when by the time you’ve got up to get closer to the screen the pop-up has gone! Give me time to read it 😡
I had this problem with the Xbox 360 on an old SD TV. They'd moved towards more HD fonts but they came out really badly in SD. To be honest, I don't generally have this problem on PS4, though. I have a 48" TV but I also have pretty bad eyes and need glasses, yet even without my glasses I can't think of any examples of this happening. I suppose I've just dodged the games where this happens.
I get it more with PC games since they designed for monitors that you sit about 2 feet away from, yet I'm playing them on my TV. Holy crap, FFXIV would be unplayable with this set-up... if not for the fact PC games always seem to have scaling options.
To be honest, and sorry to be a contrarian, but I have more of an issue with the Switch font... but that's it being too BIG. They don't scale anything between handheld and TV mode, and as it has to be readable in handheld, everything looks way too big and there's no way to shrink it down. Not saying they shouldn't have more scaling options on PS4 - they definitely should!
This! I've now resorted to sending my son up to the screen to read which button my lazy arse should be pressing.
This issue is far more complicated than merely font size. Readability on TVs takes into account:
->Quality of the display (I upgraded to a premium TV a year ago, and even from far away, everything was clearer and more legible);
->Lighting (more = better for your eyes);
->Colour Temperature (blue light is bad for your eyes, play on a warmer setting);
->What you do during the day (more specifically, how much blue light);
->How far away do you sit from the screen (spoiler: many people sit beyond what is recommended).
Honestly, what should be added is not a scaling font slider, but a UI slider. That allows for UI elements to remain intact. However, most people I've spoken to who have a "I have a hard time reading the text" issue, sit too far away from the TV for their screen size. I mean, if you have a 32 to 40 inch display, but still insist on sitting 10+ feet away, there is nothing developers can do; you'll never be comfortable reading it.
@Neolit No, not really. Both the TV and the monitor seem to be equally readable. The monitor might be a bit better when the font color is closer to background color, as the TV gets kind of washed out by ambient lighting.
i have poor eyesight this a real problem
@OscarHTX Testers tend to be sitting within a couple of feet from the monitor they're playing on. Maybe things have changed, I haven't been in that industry in a long time. Back then though it was basically a desk job, so you're right in front of the game.
Wow Too funny! I thought maybe I was the only one annoyed with this!! Been playing the Dishonored franchise and I have to get up off the couch to get closer to read all the text...and it’s a lot of reading in these games! As a 53 year old gamer who’s slowly going blind as a bat anyway, font and text size should definitely be in the options menus!!! Cmon devs!!
